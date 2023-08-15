Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rapper French Montana will perform at Marbella Arena on Saturday. SUR
World renowned battle rapper brings his show to Marbella Arena
Music

World renowned battle rapper brings his show to Marbella Arena

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana has accumulated more than 50 million followers on social media networks, along with 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 14:36

Compartir

World renowned rapper French Montana, whose music fuses hard trap beats with controversial lyrics, will perform at the Marbella Arena on Saturday 19 August.

The Moroccan born singer, who is now based in New York, has achieved notoriety on the urban music scene in the USA, mainly due to his collaborations with other celebrated hip hop singers and battle rappers, such as Puff Daddy and Fat Joe, among others.

Since his career took off around 2010, Montana has accumulated more than 50 million followers on social media networks, along with 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Known for hits like Ain’t Worried Bout Nothing, and Shot Caller, the rapper became the first African-born musician to surpass 40 billion digital streams.

Born in Casablanca in 1984, then moving to the Bronx, New York, at age 13 with his family, the singer released his debut solo album, Excuse My French, in 2013. It was in 2017 when he achieved international fame with the release of his second album, Jungle Rules, from which, the single, Unforgettable, reached the top of the Billboard Charts.

His performance at the Marbella Arena will also feature the popular Nigerian DJ, Spinall, known for his collaborations with numerous rap, hip hop and pop artists, including Beyonce.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10pm, are available from

www.marbellaarena.com/eventosma/french-montana/

