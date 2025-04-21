Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A slab of concrete in the area where the garden used to be has generated controversy in recent days. Josele
Work resumes on Marbella lighthouse plan to ensure it will be shipshape by summer
Work resumes on Marbella lighthouse plan to ensure it will be shipshape by summer

However, a slab of concrete that has been laid in area where a garden used to be has sparked controversy amongst some local residents

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 21 April 2025, 14:07

Marbella town hall has resumed work on its lighthouse plan and announced that the work will be finished before the start of summer. The project has seen a number of delays during the last few weeks due to a layer of concrete that has spread in an area where there was previously a garden, which has led to controversy among local residents.

The type of flooring in the original plan was considered too dangerous and slippery and has therefore been changed to "another type of more porous pavement that allows nobody to slip," said the councillor for public works, Diego López. He went on to explain that "to make a porous marble floor you first have to make a layer of concrete and that is where the controversy has arisen".

"It is an open area that opens out to the sea and will be a link between the town and the marina," he added. The investment amounts to nearly one million euros and the aim is to integrate the lighthouse into its surroundings, connecting the promenade with Avenida Antonio Belón, and to provide the site with municipal offices, a space to learn more about the sea and gardens.

The town hall plans to make the garden available for residents to enjoy and to use the space for activities for groups or associations that wish to use it. "We are going to have an area of almost 1,700 square metres of gardens, with shrub species and large trees, which are being treated and cared for, so that they become another attraction in the town," the councillor said. It should be ready in June.

