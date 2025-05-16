Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Computer generated image of the new library. SUR
Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June
Culture

Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June

The project aims to revitalise the area while preserving the surrounding landscape and green spaces.

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:04

Construction of the new San Pedro Alcántara library is set to begin this June, replacing the outdated current facility.

Deputy mayor Javier García announced that the library will be built on the former outdoor theatre site in Jorge Lorenzo Tejada Park and is expected to open in early 2027.

The building will feature two floors covering 1,300 square metres, with independent access points, a rooftop terrace and a modern, energy-efficient design. The upper floor will house a central reading space and a children's area, while the lower floor will include a book storage area, a study room and a conference hall.

The project aims to revitalise the area while preserving the surrounding landscape and green spaces.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  3. 3 Spain warns UK over unfinished EU deal on Gibraltar after Brexit
  4. 4 No beach showers along eastern Costa del Sol again this summer despite recent rain
  5. 5 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars
  7. 7 Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey
  8. 8 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson
  9. 9 Benalmádena promotes historic sites with new selfie points
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town cleans up beaches ahead of summer season

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June