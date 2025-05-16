Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June

Computer generated image of the new library.

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:04

Construction of the new San Pedro Alcántara library is set to begin this June, replacing the outdated current facility.

Deputy mayor Javier García announced that the library will be built on the former outdoor theatre site in Jorge Lorenzo Tejada Park and is expected to open in early 2027.

The building will feature two floors covering 1,300 square metres, with independent access points, a rooftop terrace and a modern, energy-efficient design. The upper floor will house a central reading space and a children's area, while the lower floor will include a book storage area, a study room and a conference hall.

The project aims to revitalise the area while preserving the surrounding landscape and green spaces.