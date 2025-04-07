Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Woman charged in connection with two fires that forced evacuation of homes and affected forest area in Marbella
112 incident

Woman charged in connection with two fires that forced evacuation of homes and affected forest area in Marbella

Neither of the blazes caused serious injuries, but one police officer was treated for smoke inhalation during the incidents which cost around 100,000 euros to extinguish

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 7 April 2025, 14:52

A woman will be tried in Malaga court this week for allegedly causing two fires in Marbella in 2019: one that forced the evacuation of people from a residential development, also affecting the A-7 toll motorway, and another that happened in a nearby forest area.

Neither of the fires injured people seriously, but a police officer required medical assistance for smoke inhalation. In addition, no property was damaged, although the extinguishing of the fire on the housing estate cost more than 67,000 euros.

According to the prosecutor's initial conclusions, the woman started the fires "intentionally". The first one affected 18.5 hectares of development land in the Camino Cristo de los Molinos in August 2019. The fire also reached the AP-7 toll motorway.

The second fire was in September 2019, when the suspect allegedly lit a fire in the Altos de Marbella area, which spread over forest and agricultural land, with two separate outbreaks. Extinguishing costs amounted to 33,000 euros.

The prosecutor's office also accuses the woman of a crime of arson, a minor crime of injury and another of forest fire, with the possibility of a plea bargain decreasing the length of her sentence.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga is second province in Spain with the most British residents who have taken out post-Brexit TIE cards
  2. 2 Fast-growing Mijas edges closer to a population of 100,000
  3. 3 Fate of Benalmádena bullring to be decided by new technical report
  4. 4 Asset realisation
  5. 5 Watch as SUR in English hosts UK nationals in Spain informative event in Marbella
  6. 6 Ensaladilla Rusa
  7. 7 Painful defeat sees Malaga CF plunge into relegation trouble
  8. 8 A letter from Manchester
  9. 9 Carla Bernat conquers Augusta to make Spanish golfing history
  10. 10 Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Woman charged in connection with two fires that forced evacuation of homes and affected forest area in Marbella