Woman charged in connection with two fires that forced evacuation of homes and affected forest area in Marbella

A woman will be tried in Malaga court this week for allegedly causing two fires in Marbella in 2019: one that forced the evacuation of people from a residential development, also affecting the A-7 toll motorway, and another that happened in a nearby forest area.

Neither of the fires injured people seriously, but a police officer required medical assistance for smoke inhalation. In addition, no property was damaged, although the extinguishing of the fire on the housing estate cost more than 67,000 euros.

According to the prosecutor's initial conclusions, the woman started the fires "intentionally". The first one affected 18.5 hectares of development land in the Camino Cristo de los Molinos in August 2019. The fire also reached the AP-7 toll motorway.

The second fire was in September 2019, when the suspect allegedly lit a fire in the Altos de Marbella area, which spread over forest and agricultural land, with two separate outbreaks. Extinguishing costs amounted to 33,000 euros.

The prosecutor's office also accuses the woman of a crime of arson, a minor crime of injury and another of forest fire, with the possibility of a plea bargain decreasing the length of her sentence.