Well-known Marbella businessman Ricardo Arranza seriously injured in Burgos crash

Joaquina Dueñas
Marbella
Monday, 5 June 2023, 18:10
Well-known Marbella businessman Ricardo Arranz is in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of a hospital following a serious car crash on Friday, 2 June.
The executive chairman of Villa Padierna Hotels & Resorts was taken to University Hospital of Burgos, in the north of Spain, after a lorry ploughed into the car he was travelling in while he was on his way to a private event in his home city.
The 112 emergency services were alerted and the fire brigade was called to rescue Arranz, and the person he was travelling with, fellow businessman, Juan Federico Van Dulken. He was also taken to hospital, but his condition has since improved.
A las 16:28 @112cyl nos moviliza por #AccidenteVial en #A1 km 236 sentido #Burgos. Colisión por alcance de vehículo pesado a un turismo en el que se encuentran dos víctimas a las que rescatamos simultáneamente. Colaboración con @PoliciadeBurgos, @guardiacivil y @Salud_JCYL pic.twitter.com/vWwEfzVoGf— Bomberos Ayto. Burgos (@BomberosBurgos) June 2, 2023
The news has come as a shock to the business and tourism sector in the Costa del Sol town and wider Malaga province.
