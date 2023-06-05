Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Bomberos de Burgos
Well-known Marbella businessman Ricardo Arranza seriously injured in Burgos crash

The successful Costa del Sol hotelier was on his way to a private event when a lorry smashed into the car he was travelling in

Joaquina Dueñas

Marbella

Monday, 5 June 2023, 18:10

Well-known Marbella businessman Ricardo Arranz is in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of a hospital following a serious car crash on Friday, 2 June.

The executive chairman of Villa Padierna Hotels & Resorts was taken to University Hospital of Burgos, in the north of Spain, after a lorry ploughed into the car he was travelling in while he was on his way to a private event in his home city.

File image of Ricardo Arranz. Josele

The 112 emergency services were alerted and the fire brigade was called to rescue Arranz, and the person he was travelling with, fellow businessman, Juan Federico Van Dulken. He was also taken to hospital, but his condition has since improved.

The news has come as a shock to the business and tourism sector in the Costa del Sol town and wider Malaga province.

