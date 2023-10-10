Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Watch as drone plays key role in tricky mountain rescue of injured runner in Marbella
Carlos Lozano
112 incident

Watch as drone plays key role in tricky mountain rescue of injured runner in Marbella

Firefighters, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection volunteers and medical staff located and transferred the man to the Costa del Sol hospital in record time

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 22:29

Compartir

A drone played a vital role in the rescue of a runner who had fallen and fractured his leg while out running in Marbella's Sierra Blanca mountains on the morning of Sunday 8 October.

It took little more than two hours after a call was made to the emergency services for firefighters, Civil Guards, Civil Protection volunteers and medical staff to get the man to the town's Costa del Sol hospital where he was treated for his injury.

The device monitored and recorded the entire operation and helped with the transport of the injured man on a stretcher along a complicated route to an ambulance.

The video and photographs accompanying this article were taken by the drone, which was being controlled by Carlos Lozano, a police officer from Benahavís who is also a drone pilot and instructor and specialises in search and rescue missions in mountainous and remote areas.

The injured man who is in his 30s was able to give his location, enabling firefighters to locate him quickly. The man had to be carried down a steep, rocky section of the mountain on a stretcher. Emergency services had to carry out the rescue on “difficult terrain" according to Lozano, who was supervising and recording the operation from the highest point in the area to ensure that the drone had visibility and coverage.

The drone operator was in charge of supervising the transfer of the injured person to ensure that they were following the safest route and to alert of possible problems. It also alerted the ambulance team via a loudspeaker that the rescue team was approaching the pick-up point. "As I already had the equipment prepared, I arrived on the scene very quickly", Lozano added.

Bird's eye view

The role of drones in mountain rescue operations is "very important", said Lozano. "We have a bird's eye view," he added. In this case the injured person was able to provide his location, but in situations where the location of the victim is unknown, it is the drone which combs the mountain to find them using thermal or infrared cameras.

At the end of last year Carlos Lozano participated in a search and rescue mission to locate a Ukrainian hiker lost on the peak of La Concha. However, sadly on that occasion and after two days of searching, the hiker’s body was found. Lozano added that drones can carry water, food and even a mobile phone to victims before the rescue team arrives, as well as relaying messages to them via a loudspeaker.

Drones have also become indispensable in controlling wildfires through surveillance and prevention missions as they can check the state of firebreaks or carry cameras that measure the temperature to quantify the risk of fire. Drones can also help pinpount the outbreaks, determine the burnt area and the predict the trajectory of the fire and warn of danger.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major airline in Spain suffers cyber attack which has exposed customers' bank card details
  2. 2 Developer announces plans to turn derelict Torremolinos hotel into accommodation for digital nomads
  3. 3 This is the most popular new car sold in Malaga province, and it's streets ahead of the competition
  4. 4 New 10 and 50 euro coins in Spain to feature a famous face from Malaga
  5. 5 Zara announces the date it will start selling pre-owned fashion in Spain
  6. 6 These are the areas of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol that must cut their water usage by another ten per cent
  7. 7 Malaga city, Marbella, Mijas and now Ronda: Oriental hornet continues its advance across the province
  8. 8 Popular boat rental service returns to Torremolinos park after three-year break
  9. 9 Watch the preview: Major streaming platform series set on the Costa del Sol in the '80s has a release date
  10. 10 Four years' prison for the Malaga footballers who stabbed captain of Alhaurín team in the chest

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad