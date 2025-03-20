Marbella's Kimpton Los Monteros aspires to 'be the best hotel of the chain in Europe'

Pilar Martínez Málaga Thursday, 20 March 2025, 20:03 Compartir

The iconic Los Monteros hotel in Marbella has reopened with high aspirations. At the official inauguration, the director Merry Antoja said, "We want it to be the best Kimpton hotel in Europe", after acknowledging "the pride and respect" that comes with being at the helm of a five-star luxury hotel which she described as "legendary".

In front of almost a hundred guests and in the presence of the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, and the Andalusian regional government's tourism representative, Carlos García, Antoja said, "We know the legacy that this establishment has left and we want to give it back all its splendour and the essence of luxury, with a renewed concept based on personalised, unique and local experiences".

She went on to say that she wants the hotel to once again be connected to the town and become an iconic meeting point and announced the arrival of new companies including Rachel's Eco Love and Orbelar Brown swimwear. She also highlighted the new terrace with 360 degree views of Marbella which she predicted is set to become this summer's place to be, with a music festival planned for June. In April the Maison Codage Paris spa will open and will offer personalised treatments.

Antoja said that one of the defining features of this brand, aimed at boutique hotels of the IHG chain, is that "it should be a fun hotel, in which staff and guests enjoy themselves to the maximum". She added that some of the existing staff have returned to the new-look hotel and in summer the establishment expects to have 250 staff.

195 The hotel offers rooms, of which 60 are suites.

The mayor of Marbella highlighted the commitment of this hotel chain which has invested 14 million euros in the complete renovation of the legendary Los Monteros. It now has 195 rooms, 60 of which are suites and most of which have large terraces and sea views. In her speech Muñoz recalled that this establishment first opened its doors in 1962 and a number of celebrities have stayed there over the years.

It brings together the trajectory of a visionary hotel of luxury in Marbella: "A mirror in which Marbella could be reflected at an international level", the mayor said, adding that the chain has maintained the name Los Monteros. "The hotel is reopening in all its splendour", she said, adding that many of the staff members have returned to work there. "It will be a great reference for us", which also allows us to make a leap forward in gastronomy, with the Michelin-starred, Malaga chef José Carlos García as head of the restaurant.

The Junta de Andalucía's tourism spokesperson highlighted the fact that the hotel has expanded by 17 rooms. "This inauguration is a very important event because this project is a benchmark for luxury and for the traveller that fits in with the Andalusian government's strategy of moving towards quality tourism that raises income and has a great impact on job creation," he said.

The reoopening of the hotel signifies the arrival of the Kimpton brand on the Costa del Sol, as it is the first establishment of this chain in Andalucía and the third in Spain, with others in Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

The director said that the hotel "will once again be the symbol of luxury that it always was" and that it attracted members of royalty, musicians and Hollywood stars. Queen Ingrid of Denmark, Michael Jackson, Julio Iglesias, Camilo José Cela, Baron von Thyssen, Lola Flores, Sean Connery, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith have all stayed in its rooms.