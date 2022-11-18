Walking route from Marbella bus station to town centre being made safer

Work began in Marbella on Tuesday to create a safer pedestrian route that will connect the busy bus station with the town centre. Currently the route over the motorway exit is one of the municipality's worst accident blackspots. Some five years after the idea was first mooted, it has finally received the required permits from the Highways department. The 300,000 euro project will take about three months to complete and include road remodelling, the installation of eight smart pedestrian crossings and 18 new lighting columns.