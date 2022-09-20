Ride-hailing service passenger arrested in Marbella for carrying 10.8 kilos of cannabis in a suitcase The man, who was being driven in a private hire car, claimed he’d forgotten the code for the padlock, meaning police officers had to force the case open

National Police officers have arrested the passenger of a private hire car with driver in Marbella who was carrying 10.8 kilograms of cannabis in a suitcase. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in an offence against public health after being caught during a police search.

The arrest took place on Sunday 18 September at around 8pm on Avenida Luis Braille in Marbella. Officers from Marbella’s Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) were carrying out an identification operation when, after stopping the driver of the ride-hailing service car, they noticed that the passenger in the back of the car was behaving strangely. When questioned, the passenger became increasingly evasive towards the officers, which raised their suspicions.

They asked to inspect the man’s luggage, at which point the officers could smell cannabis coming from a suitcase in the boot of the car. The passenger claimed he had forgotten the code for the padlock on the suitcase, so the officers forced it open. Once open, the officers found 17 packages of hashish weighing 6,011 grammes, as well as 36 packets of marijuana weighing 4,798 grammes. In total, the quantity of cannabis seized amounted to 10,809 grammes.

According to the driver of the vehicle, the passenger had booked the car in San Pedro Alcántara and was on his way to Puerto Banús. The detainee has been handed over to the courts in Marbella.