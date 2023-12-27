Video: At least three businesses gutted after major early-morning blaze in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 12:57 | Updated 13:03h. Compartir Copiar enlace

At least three businesses have been completely burnt to the ground on the Costa del Sol. This was the result of a major blaze in Marbella the early hours of this Wednesday morning (27 December) which the National Police are investigating. Apparently, one of the premises affected was shot at in July this year and in which the attacker used submachine guns .

The emergency services began to receive calls from eyewitnesses at around 4.15am. According to the callers, the fire started in one of the establishments on Avenida de Naciones Unidas, in the Cristamar shopping centre.

According to sources, the flames quickly spread along the façade and affected other neighbouring businesses, leaving two of them completely gutted, while others suffered partial damage. No injuries were reported in any of the cases.

112 Andalucía emergency operators alerted the fire brigade, as well as the Local Police and National Police forces. Despite the deployment, according to the sources, the flames completely engulfed two of the businesses.

This was not the only shock in the early hours of the morning. Just two hours later, just before 6.30am, the 112 Andalucía operators received calls alerting them to a new fire in an establishment located in Avenida Manolete, in the Nueva Andalucía area.

Despite the damage to the premises, no injuries were reported on this occasion either.

Possible settling of scores

According to sources consulted by SUR, everything suggests that these fires could be related to settling of scores between gangs operating on the Costa del Sol. One of the fires apparently took place in the same establishment that was shot at several times earlier this year, causing panic among passers-by.

It happened on 18 July, at around 6pm. Two suspects in a vehicle approached the business and at least one of them got out carrying a submachine gun and fired several shots.

The suspects then fled in the car. A few minutes later several people called 112 Andalucía to report smoke and flames in the Benavolá area of Marbella, located just a few kilometres from where the shots had been fired.

According to sources, the same car used in the getaway, a black BMW, was found burnt out in the area after Plan Infoca crew had to attend to put out a forest fire.