Traffic on A-7 grinds to a halt as 50 euro notes rain down onto the coast's main road Drivers on the Costa del Sol slammed on their brakes and got out of their vehicles to help collect the estimated 20,000 euros in cash scattered on the carriageway

Drivers in Marbella stepped on the brakes and flew out of their cars on Monday morning to try to catch 50 euro notes that flew out of a vehicle following an accident. The unusual scene took place on 30 January, shortly before half past eleven in the morning when two cars were involved in an accident on the A-7 motorway.

However, the people in one of the cars were carrying a bag of cash which burst open due to the impact of the accident and 50 euro notes flew out and filled the road in the direction of Cadiz of the dual carriageway at kilometre 181; the La Cañada shopping centre exit.

What could be seen next, in videos circulating on social networks, were several people getting out of their cars and walking along the road to pick up the banknotes that had scattered on the ground, causing a hold-up.

The operators of the 112-Andalucía emergency service mobilised the Guardia Civil, National Police and Marbella Local Police, as well as the DGT’s road maintenance service.

100,000 euro limit

According to statements given to the National Police, the two foreign men were carrying some 20,000 euros in cash. The amount of money that a citizen can carry on the street is regulated by Law 10/2010 of 28 April and was legislated in order to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism. This regulation sets this limit at 100,000 euros within Spain. When leaving or entering the country, that limit is 10,000 euros.

In the event of carrying a higher amount of cash, a signed declaration must be made to justify the movement of money. It must specify the bearer, owner, recipient, sender, amount, nature, origin, intended use, itinerary and mode of transport.

If such documentation is not provided, or is incorrect, the authorities could fine the person carrying the money up to 600 euros and up to 50 per cent of the value of the means of payment used (cash, bearer cheques or wallet cards). If there are other indications, the money may even be seized until its provenance is established.

Sources indicated that those involved were allowed to leave freely as the amount they were allegedly carrying in the car would in any case be less than the maximum of 100,000 euros allowed by law. It has not been revealed how much they lost and how many banknotes they managed to recover after the accident.