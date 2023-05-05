Unique chance to unwind by the sea at Cívitas Puerto Banús international yoga festival The free event will offer more than 30 outdoor yoga classes as well as meditation sessions, sound baths, live music, healthy food and a craft market

The free event will be held from 26 May until 28 May.

What better setting to meditate and practice mindfulness than under a warm sun and alongside a still sea on the beautiful Costa del Sol?

Well, you will have that chance and more when Puerto Banús holds its first international yoga festival between 26-28 May.

It will bring together 20 renowned yoga instructors from around Spain and the UK, who will give classes for all levels throughout the free event.

In addition to a variety of more than 30 outdoor yoga sessions, you can participate in meditation sessions, sound baths, enjoy live music, healthy food and a craft market.

About 4,000 participants are expected to join in on the weekend and benefit from the teachings of instructors from Fermín Suárez Yoga School & MIND, and teachers such as Lourdes Vidal, Gabi Mastragostino, Antonio Galán, and Deborah Niccolini, and many others.

Ampliar SUR

The event, which is promoted and sponsored by the port itself along with Fermín Suárez Yoga School & MIND, Turismo Marbella, Zentrity by Naturitas, Smart Yachting and Estelle LYS, is free to attend with prior registration.

Yoga sessions on a yacht are expected to be a hit among participants. With the help of British teacher Estelle LYS and Smart Yachting, Cívitas Puerto Banús will offer the unique experience for small groups and a chance to unwind and connect the mind and body while floating out at sea.

During the course of the weekend there will be classes at various times and according to different types of yoga such as hatha, vinyasa and ashtanga.

Renowned figures in the yoga world will give talks and workshops. There will also be live concerts of talas and ragas, which are composed of Hindu rhythms.

With the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle and commemorating International Yoga Day, which is celebrated every year on 21 June, the first edition of the yoga and meditation masterclass was held at Cívitas Puerto Banús last year.

More than 350 people gathered for the experience in the open air at the marina's seawall, where participants enjoyed a relaxing session led by seven experts.

You can register for the free event at the following link: https://bit.ly/3UWNsuz