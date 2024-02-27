Two policemen save life of two-year-old girl who choked on pistachio nut in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 10:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

It appeared to be a critical situation, when the parents of a two-year-old girl were on their way to the hospital in Marbella because the baby could not breathe. Apparently, the youngster had choked on a pistachio nut and her skin had already turned bluish. Fortunately, on their way, they came across a Local Police patrol car and stopped to plead for help from the officers, who saved the child's life.

The incident happened when the police unit was patrolling along Avenida Playas del Duque, in Puerto Banús, and officers saw a car driving with its hazard lights on, which came to a screeching halt. A woman with a child in her arms got out of the car and desperately turned to the police while shouting: "My child has choked and isn't breathing".

The police then found that the girl, who has Down's syndrome, had a bruised face and was emanating blood and saliva from her mouth. The Moroccan parents explained to them that she had choked on a pistachio and, given the emergency situation, they were rushing to the hospital. But at that moment they saw the police car.

Without wasting any time, one of the officers inserted a finger into the little girl's mouth and managed to remove the object that was obstructing her breathing, as well as placing the child face down and patting her on the back to help her expel it. In the meantime, his partner radioed the police control room to request an emergency ambulance.

The effectiveness of their actions paid off and, after a few seconds, the girl began to recover her normal colour and breathing, despite the shock. Once the 061 medical staff were on the scene, the child was taken by ambulance to the Hospital Costa del Sol for examination and the necessary care, before eventually being discharged.