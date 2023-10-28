Two injured in shooting in Marbella Three hooded men fled in a vehicle after firing several shots near the Guadalmina shops this Saturday lunchtime

Two men have been treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting this Saturday lunchtime in Marbella, according to sources. Witnesses raised the alarm after hearing numerous gunshots in the vicinity of the A-7, near the Guadalmina shopping area. One of the victims was shot in the hand, sources said, while the other had gunshot wounds to the pelvis, an arm and a leg.

The gun attack was apparently carried out by three hooded men who, sources told SUR, fled the scene in a vehicle after the shots were fired. The incident caused panic in the area. According to police sources, the two individuals with gunshot injuries were taken to Marbella Hospital but their conditions were not life-threatening. The National Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The shooting happened at around 12.15pm, when witnesses called the 112-Andalucía emergency services indicating that several shots had been heard. The health services confirmed that one person had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and was taken to hospital.