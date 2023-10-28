Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the scene of the shooting. SUR
Two injured in shooting in Marbella

Two injured in shooting in Marbella

Three hooded men fled in a vehicle after firing several shots near the Guadalmina shops this Saturday lunchtime

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Saturday, 28 October 2023, 18:42

Compartir

Two men have been treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting this Saturday lunchtime in Marbella, according to sources. Witnesses raised the alarm after hearing numerous gunshots in the vicinity of the A-7, near the Guadalmina shopping area. One of the victims was shot in the hand, sources said, while the other had gunshot wounds to the pelvis, an arm and a leg.

The gun attack was apparently carried out by three hooded men who, sources told SUR, fled the scene in a vehicle after the shots were fired. The incident caused panic in the area. According to police sources, the two individuals with gunshot injuries were taken to Marbella Hospital but their conditions were not life-threatening. The National Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The shooting happened at around 12.15pm, when witnesses called the 112-Andalucía emergency services indicating that several shots had been heard. The health services confirmed that one person had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and was taken to hospital.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people
  2. 2 Proposal for train track on stilts along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol sparks interest
  3. 3 Fewer Spanish tourists holidayed on the Costa del Sol this summer, and this is why
  4. 4 Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
  6. 6 Supermarket giant Mercadona pledges to supply more citrus fruit grown in Spain this season
  7. 7 Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
  8. 8 Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway
  9. 9 American tourist makes romantic marriage proposal at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint
  10. 10 Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad