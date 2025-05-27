Two hooded men armed with knives rob owner of supermarket in Marbella

Two hooded men have robbed the owner of a supermarket in Marbella. With knives in hands, the suspects used violence to snatch their target's bag, which contained around 8,000 euros.

It happened shortly after midnight on 17 May, when the emergency services were alerted to a robbery at the doors of a grocery shop in San Pedro Alcántara. A police patrol went to the scene, but the suspects had already fled in a vehicle, according to the shop's owner.

It was a Friday and he was alone at closing time. It was just as he was leaving, while the automatic shutter of the premises was being lowered, when an individual appeared with a knife about 20 centimetres long, which he held in the shopkeeper's abdomen area.

The victim tried to push the knife away from his body in an attempt to prevent the offender from attacking him. However, he suffered several cuts to his right hand. It was while he was trying to escape that a second offender appeared, also with a knife in hand. He also made an attempt to attack the owner of the shop.

A struggle broke out as the victim tried to protect himself, but the robbers took advantage of the situation and snatched his bag which contained around 8,000 euros.

According to the victim's statement, once they had the money, the suspects fled in a car and he went to a health centre to seek assistance for his wounds. "It all happened so fast, which makes me suspect that it was planned and that they knew when I was leaving," he said.

The National Police force in Malaga province has launched an investigation to locate the suspects.