Hitmen accused of murdering Marbella businessman go on trial and face life sentences

Two men have gone on trial before a jury in Malaga this Monday (20 November) for allegedly shooting a businessman to death in Marbella in 2019: They face life in prison if found guilty.

Court documents, seen by Europa Press, alleged the defendants were part of a Netherlands-based group that engaged in "unlawful activities against the lives of people and their property". As part of the group, the two men are accused of being hitmen after they accepted an order to kill the businessman.

The pair allegedly travelled to Spain and carried out surveillance of the man at venues he owned in Puerto Banús. They allegedly followed him one night to his home in San Pedro and approached him while he was still in his vehicle and shot him on 21 January 2019 at about 3.09am. The man died at the scene and the alleged attackers fled the area.

"The man had no possibility of defending himself against the firearms attack, which occurred suddenly and unexpectedly when he was still inside his vehicle with no possibility of escape," the prosecution said. The suspects then allegedly torched the getaway car two days later.

The two are accused of belonging to a criminal group, murder, illegal possession of weapons and arson. In addition to life imprisonment, the prosecution also wants them to pay the victim's family 245,000 euros in compensation.