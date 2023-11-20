Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Hitmen accused of murdering Marbella businessman go on trial and face life sentences
Crime

Hitmen accused of murdering Marbella businessman go on trial and face life sentences

The pair are charged with belonging to a criminal group, murder, illegal possession of weapons and arson. The prosecution also wants them to pay the victim's family 245,000 euros in compensation

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 20 November 2023, 15:17

Compartir

Two men have gone on trial before a jury in Malaga this Monday (20 November) for allegedly shooting a businessman to death in Marbella in 2019: They face life in prison if found guilty.

Court documents, seen by Europa Press, alleged the defendants were part of a Netherlands-based group that engaged in "unlawful activities against the lives of people and their property". As part of the group, the two men are accused of being hitmen after they accepted an order to kill the businessman.

The pair allegedly travelled to Spain and carried out surveillance of the man at venues he owned in Puerto Banús. They allegedly followed him one night to his home in San Pedro and approached him while he was still in his vehicle and shot him on 21 January 2019 at about 3.09am. The man died at the scene and the alleged attackers fled the area.

"The man had no possibility of defending himself against the firearms attack, which occurred suddenly and unexpectedly when he was still inside his vehicle with no possibility of escape," the prosecution said. The suspects then allegedly torched the getaway car two days later.

The two are accused of belonging to a criminal group, murder, illegal possession of weapons and arson. In addition to life imprisonment, the prosecution also wants them to pay the victim's family 245,000 euros in compensation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man jailed for 23 years after stabbing his 89-year-old father to death in Malaga
  2. 2 More huge rallies held across Malaga province as thousands protest Pedro Sánchez's Catalan amnesty deal
  3. 3 Abandoned bank accounts in Spain: Millions of unclaimed euros are transferred to the state every year
  4. 4 Three Costa educators in running for Best Teacher in Spain awards
  5. 5 This is the highly anticipated Christmas lottery ad campaign that has hit screens across Spain
  6. 6 Hotel group has big plans for LGBT health clinic and elderly residence in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Malaga CF's unbeaten home run comes crashing to an end
  8. 8 Pedro Sánchez announces new cabinet after winning third term as Spain's Prime Minister
  9. 9 Police smash Costa del Sol gang that sold drugs via an app and social media networks
  10. 10 Junta announces action plan to help to turn Andalucía into the 'audiovisual capital' of southern Europe

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad