British man and Moroccan woman die in car crash on 'Golden Mile' in Marbella

A British man and a Moroccan woman, aged 34 and 37 respectively, died early this Friday morning in a car crash that happened on Bulevar Alfonso Hohenloe in Marbella, at around 3.30am.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received several calls that informed them of a collision involving two cars. According to eyewitnesses, a grey Audi Q3 had missed the roundabout, collided with the other car and subsequently hit other vehicles parked in the vicinity. According to sources, the man was driving and the woman was sitting next to him in the passenger seat. It was reported that she was thrown out of the vehicle through the windscreen by the force of the crash.

The 061 health emergency services, Marbella fire brigade and Local Police force responded to the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, the medical services were only able to confirm the death of a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.