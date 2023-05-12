Traffic jams are no longer just a summer problem in Marbella With the local elections taking place on 28 May politicians from different political parties are putting forward possible solutions

Joaquina Dueñas

The worst traffic jam in Marbella has always been the one that builds up every day in both directions between Puerto Banús and San Pedro Alcántara.

However, in recent years the stretch of the A-7 between Río Real and Elviria in the Las Chapas area, has seen recurrent bottlenecks that usually occur in the mornings in the direction of Cadiz and in the afternoons heading towards Malaga.

These delays have always worsened considerably in summer but are becoming increasingly common outside of the high season as the area has a number of residential areas with houses that were once used as second homes, but many have now become permanent residences.

This, coupled with an increase in new developments in the area has added to the problem. "For months now, Marbella has been facing a serious problem with traffic jams, a problem that affects businesses enormously," said the president of CIT Marbella, Juan José González.

Damage to business

"Employees are sometimes late for work. It also affects the image given to visitors who come to a place of luxury and peace but find a place where the traffic resembles, on a smaller scale, that of the big cities they come from and that undoubtedly causes damage to economic development and business turnover," González reflected.

"A solution must be found to reduce the traffic problems we are experiencing," he said.

With the local elections taking place on Sunday 28 May, politicians including the Partido Popular candidate and current mayor, Ángeles Muñoz and PSOE candidate, Javier Porcuna, are proposing solutions.

Among the ideas is a mobility programme which would give alternative routes between residential areas such as Las Chapas, La Campaña and Nagüeles, without the need to use the motorway. These connections are already included in the new Marbella general urban plan (PGOM).

The PGOM also includes the creation of a BRT (Rapid Bus Transit) line between Marbella and San Pedro and other suggestions that have been put on the table include improved options for pedestrians and bicycles as well as minibuses serving residential areas.