Three British men arrested by undercover police in Marbella and two firearms recovered The men are wanted in connection with a shooting on the Costa del Sol last year

Three British men, all in their 20s, have been arrested by plain clothes police officers in Marbella. Officers also recovered two handguns. The men are wanted in connection with a shooting on the Costa del Sol last year.

The men were in the Nueva Andalucía area on 8 February. They became visibly nervous when they spotted the plain clothes officers. After leaving a café, they split up with one suspect entering a barbershop and two others going into a pub.

The officers also split up, called for reinforcements, and followed them. The man who went to the barbershop was arrested. The men who went into the bar tried to hide a handgun in the cistern of a toilet but it was recovered. A second firearm was found in a bum bag that had been left in a private area of the bar. The serial number on the gun had been scratched off.

The men, aged between 24 and 27 years old, have been transferred to the custody of the National Police force. The bum bag also contained car keys and the vehicle is now in the possession of the police.