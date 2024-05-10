Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Video: Three arrested in raid on padel club gymnasium in Marbella
112 incident

Video: Three arrested in raid on padel club gymnasium in Marbella

There was a heavy deployment of National Police officers, including air support, with a helicopter flying over the area during the operation

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 10 May 2024, 09:42

By land and air. Such was the deployment carried out by the National Police on the morning of Thursday 9 May in the gymnasium of a padel club in Marbella, which resulted in the arrest of three people.

The raid took place at the Real Club de Pádel de Marbella, when three National Police vans arrived at the entrance of the car park of the complex, located in the Altos del Rodeo residential development, near Nueva Andalucía. Uniformed officers wearing riot helmets got out of the vans and moved through the club's facilities to the surprise of the users who were practising different sports and physical activities at the time.

The raid caused some commotion both at the padel club and in the Nueva Andalucía area, as the National Police also used a helicopter, which flew over the area while the operation was taking place.

Sources consulted made it clear that this was a routine action, not a police operation resulting from an investigation, and that the three arrests were initially made for minor or administrative matters.

Last weekend, the National Police carried out a similar deployment with members of the force's Intervention Unit (UIP, a rapid action group), in several entertainment venues in Puerto Banús, Marbella.

All these actions are part of what the police have dubbed the 'Marbella Plan', which has meant a considerable reinforcement of the uniformed presence in the Costa del Sol town after the recent shootings and the social concern derived from such episodes.

