Three accused hitmen face possible 52-year sentence for Costa del Sol bomb attacks

Three Swedish nationals are facing a possible 52-year sentence for placing two explosive devices at a home in Benahavís and at a business in San Pedro Alcántara, both properties belonging to the same person, who survived the attacks.
The public prosecutor's office is also investigating the trio for belonging to a hitmen squad, known as Los suecos (the Swedes); as well as the possession of explosives, attempted murder, identity fraud and ongoing damages.
The events took place on 9 October, 2018. In the court documents, the prosecutor said the trio "drew up an intricate plan" to make an attempt on the victim's life and his property. The accused used a BMW car, which had been stolen in Belgium in 2014, to transport the bombs and they later torched the vehicle.