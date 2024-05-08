Search and arrest order cancelled for British and Irish suspects after Marbella restaurant sprayed with bullets

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 13:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A Marbella court has cancelled the arrest warrant issued last week against Darren H. and Gerrard S, the alleged suspects behind a shooting at a local restaurant in March. According to sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA), the two suspects have voluntarily presented themselves before the judicial authorities.

According to the same sources, both appeared in court one day after the arrest order was issued against them. However, the judicial authority has reinforced the bail measures, so the pair will have to attend the court headquarters two days a week and comply with a restraining order with respect to the location where the shooting took place.

The suspects were released at the end of April by the provincial court of Malaga, which revoked the custody sentence previously ordered by the court, which had taken their statements after their arrest.

The following day, they were supposed to appear before court in Marbella to hand over their passports, which they did not do. They claimed their documents were in the possession of the police, which turned out to be true. When they failed to appear, the court issued a warrant for their arrest, which was revoked after they then handed themselves in.

The shooting

Both men are under investigation as alleged perpetrators of the shooting at La Sala restaurant, located in Avenida Nueva Andalucía. The incident happened at around midday on 11 March and, according to SUR sources, the night before the incident there had been an argument in the venue between one of the managers and one of the detainees. During the course of the argument, it seems that threats were made.

The police investigators, however, are convinced the argument was related to reasons not yet established and the shots were a warning. According to sources, the security cameras were the key to identifying the alleged perpetrators.

A detailed examination of the footage made it possible to reconstruct what happened before midday that morning, when some fifteen shots were fired at the restaurant.

An individual left a house in Nueva Andalucía on a Honda 750 motorcycle with his face hidden under a full-face helmet. The motorbike, at the time, bore a British number plate. The motorcyclist went to another house a short distance away and entered a garage. The cameras then showed two men leaving the house.

When they set off, the previous individual was now the pillion passenger and the registration plate had been changed to a Spanish one. The restaurant was apparently about to open to the public, so it is suspected the perpetrators knew there would be staff inside.

The driver waited with the high-powered motorbike running while the other got off and fired about fifteen shots, most of which hit the window. The bullets also hit some chairs at the restaurant - they then fled.

The two suspects, aged around 30 and of British and Irish origin, were arrested on 25 March in a large-scale operation led by National Police.

According to close sources, among other crimes, they are charged with attempted murder, serious threats, illegal possession of weapons and forging documents. Officers also seized a large machete and 31,190 euros during the operation.