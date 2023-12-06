This is what diners will get as celebrity chef Dani García creates exclusive 780-euro New Year's Eve menu for foodies on the Costa

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 19:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga chef Dani García has designed a menu to bid farewell to the year, together with the Mosh group and endorsed by the fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana, for 780 euros per person. This will be served at the luxurious Beach Club La Cabane, in Marbella, which will reopen the doors of its restaurant to celebrate the last night of 2023. It will be the first New Year's Eve menu at this establishment since it opened last summer.

The dinner, which leads into the New Year's Eve party, is a showcase of seven iconic dishes and a selection of desserts, which highlights the chef's penchant for exquisite flavours. Exclusive diners enjoying the meal will be able to sample the famous nitro tomato and smoked eel from the Marbella-born chef's two-Michelin-starred Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid.

With a special price for children under fourteen of 375 euros, the menu kicks off with a tasting of Dani García's small delicacies, including Galician clam and Osietra Premium caviar; crispy tartlet with sea urchin yolk and alder flower; black truffle tart; foie gras and Parmesan yoghurt with port jelly; and caviar with a white asparagus mousse.

Next follows the smoked eel, which consists of a white Malaga garlic textured with roasted pepper caramel gel, and the eel garnished with nitro tomato, which is one of the Malaga chef's specialities. The main course consists of wagyu loin with a Robuchon-style purée and morels in Port cream, or a slow-baked hake with white truffle carbonara and gnocchi.

All of this is washed down with exclusive wines, highlighting the Dom Perignon Vintage 2013 Champagne; as well as Spanish wines Tomás Postigo, Verdejo; Roda I, Rioja, and French wines such as Chablis Les Lys and Pauillac de Pichon-Longueville, Bordeaux. For dessert, diners will taste a selection of the best of Dani García before the twelve grapes at midnight.

Those who dare to live this experience will be able to start enjoying it at eight in the evening until four in the morning, with a New Year's Eve party in which the Mosh group has planned a session with the best electronic music DJs from the national and international scene to welcome 2024.