Take a peek inside the luxury mansion on Spain's Costa del Sol that's up for sale at a cool 25 million euros

This is the mansion for sale in Marbella for 25 million euros.

C. L. Marbella Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 23:04 Compartir

It is a dream within the reach of few, but a dream nonetheless. Imagine a 4,000-square-metre mansion, an oasis of luxury and tranquillity overlooking the infinite sea. Waves and birds shape the soundtrack to your awakening every morning. An architectural design that fuses elegance and comfort in every corner of this spectacular residence. It exists - it is in Andalucía on the southern coast of Spain and it costs 25 million euros.

This exclusive mansion is located in Marbella, in the residential area of Altos Reales. It is a privileged location, close to paradisiacal beaches, exclusive restaurants and leisure activities.

Promoted by GC Studio, the villa has an infinity pool, lush gardens and private terraces, as well as large and bright spaces, perfect for sharing unforgettable moments with family and friends.

According to the real estate agency, the designers conceived the space as "a refuge of peace and sophistication", opting for "luminous architecture, open spaces and the use of noble materials that connect with the rural environment".

The villa has seven bedrooms, of which the master suite features a large dressing room and a private lounge with access to a terrace. All of the spaces are made with high-quality materials and impeccable finishes that enhance the natural beauty of the Mediterranean surroundings.

In addition, the wellness areas leave the visitor in awe. They include a heated swimming pool (in addition to the outdoor pool), an equipped gym, a wine cellar, cinema room and a designer bar.