This Marbella restaurant is among the most stylish in the world

A Costa del Sol restaurant has been judged one of the most stylish in the world. Nota Blu New Brasserie was successful in the Restaurant & Bar Awards, an award ceremony that recognises the best restaurants and bars in the world. The Marbella eatery, owned by the Casanis group, won top prize in the Surface Interiors category.

The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is one of the most important prizes in design, recognised around the world to the extent it is known by many as the 'Oscars of interior design'. In this year's ceremony, there were 1,130 nominations from 61 different countries, and the judges for the awards were some of the most influential people on design, hospitality and lifestyle on a global scale.

Among this year's winners, there were two Spanish restaurants: the one already mentioned in Marbella and Baovan in Valencia, which won the colour category. Looking at the rest of the world, Cicchetti in London was crowned the best restaurant in the world, while Luma in Adelaide, Australia, was recognised as the best bar.

Regarding this restaurant based in Marbella, the judges highlighted the "exceptional fusion of architectural elements that create a unique atmosphere to enjoy food". With the award in hand, the group said that the restaurant seeks "harmony between tradition and the avant-garde; a place where simplicity and sophistication coexist in every corner of the restaurant".

The restaurant's design was creatd by Astet Studio based in Spain's Catalonia region, who are also responsible for the design of Roostiq, Smoked Room, Leña and Lobito de Mar, to name a few. Speaking on the award-winning design, they said that there was a Mediterranean inspiration and that the objective was to create "a welcoming space, sophisticated and fresh", where the intense sea blue combines with the white from buildings in the south.

Nature is also present in the restaurant's design, using materials such as wood and natural stones that provide an "organic feeling that creates fluidity between all the spaces". Another example of nature's presence is the long plant-like lights hanging from the ceiling.

Nota Blue New Brassiere, which opened in October 2022, offers traditional French cuisine. Chef Fabián Cangas creates timeless dishes with a fresh perspective and combines traditional cuisine with a modern touch. "His travels around the world and his experience allows him to bring expression and freshness to the classics of traditional French cuisine," said the company.

The establishment is located on Camino de la Cruz, in Monte Paraíso and is also one of the biggest restaurants in the area, at 3,160 square metres and a capacity of 400 people (800 if there are people who have drinks standing). The venue was previously home to La Meridiana and La Notte, and the opening of the new restaurant created 80 new jobs.

The restaurant is divided into various sections: the dining room, where diners can eat surrounded by more than 2,000 bottles; lounges and private rooms for events and the Blu Bar, an exclusive space reserved for members and special clients. From the beginning, the decor has been one of its strong points, with sculptures designed by South African artist Joseph Klibansky.

An upside down tree at the entrance of the restaurant. SUR