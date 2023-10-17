This is how you can help reforest one of the Costa del Sol's most treasured nature reserves

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Cívitas Puerto Banús will be playing its part to reduce its carbon footprint when it draws crowds from across the province for its Sierra Viva Reforestation Day, when people will gather to replant trees in a part of an urban forest in the Sierra de Mijas on Saturday 4 November.

A fire ravaged the area last summer which devastated 20,000,000 square metres in less than 48 hours and fire crews worked non-stop for 20 days until the fire was finally brought under control.

"Bringing this affected area back to life is part of our commitment to the planet, with our environment, with our province and with the fulfilment of the sustainable development goals that we have been implementing for more than four years," said Benjamín Sánchez Morett, head of sustainability at Civitas Puerto Banús.

The activity will be free of charge, with prior registration being essential by 20th October.