Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Adolfo Suárez conference centre is set to become more eco-friendly. Josele
Marbella&#039;s Adolfo Suárez conference centre set to become more eco-friendly
Environment

Marbella's Adolfo Suárez conference centre set to become more eco-friendly

The town hall has put the project out to tender for 2.3 million euros and aims to promote it as a key facility for tourism purposes, conferences and exhibitions

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:22

Marbella town hall has put out to tender a project to turn the town's Palacio de Ferias y Congresos into a more environmentally sustainable facility for a total of 2.3 million euros. The funding comes from the European Union. Companies interested in submitting their bids have until 26 November via the state contracting platform online.

The aim is to make the centre eco-friendly and promote it as a key facility for tourism purposes, conferences and exhibitions with several interventions planned, among which two stand out: the use of rainwater and energy self-sufficiency.

Characteristics

Apart from improvements to the roof, both in terms of thermal insulation and waterproofing, the use of rainwater by recycling grey water and other saving mechanisms mean that all the water collected is used for irrigation or toilet flushing, among other purposes.

The project also aims to modernise facilities by renewing the air-conditioning system, increasing the capacity for natural lighting, installing the most energy-efficient materials and reducing energy consumption and, therefore, CO2 emissions.

Constructive measures will also be taken to achieve climate targets that promote digital development and smart metering and control systems, improved water use through the use of rainwater, reduction of hot water pipes and improved insulation.

Work will be carried out on the ventilation and air renewal system to improve natural ventilation and the installation of charging points for electric vehicles.

The project is part of a five-million-euro tourism sustainability plan for destinations. Also included in this plan are ambitions to connect the Guadalpín river walkway with the coastal path. These two actions will be completed with the botanical garden, which will act as a gateway to the Sierra de las Nieves.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town badly hit by 'Dana' storm starts to slowly recover six days after the devastating flooding
  2. 2 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  3. 3 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  4. 4 Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain
  5. 5 Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre
  6. 6 Spanish government unveils 10.6-billion-euro aid package to help flood-hit communities
  7. 7 SUR in English takes the south of Spain onto the streets of London
  8. 8 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  9. 9 Price dropped as former Costa del Sol police station goes under the hammer again
  10. 10 Normality still seems a long way off in Álora, one of the worst-hit towns in Malaga following last week's 'Dana' storm

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella's Adolfo Suárez conference centre set to become more eco-friendly