Battering from storm caused the loss of 20% of the sand on Marbella beaches

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:21 Compartir

The recent rain and storms are beginning to take their first toll on Marbella's beaches. According to estimates made by the town hall, approximately 20 per cent of the sand on the coastline has been lost, and infrastructures and equipment has also been damaged.

During a visit to the beaches earlier this week, councillor Diego López said, "The Fontanilla beach, where erosion has led to the disappearance of some 10,000 cubic metres of material, is the one with the most damage. Also, there have been incidents with the infrastructures which makes access difficult."

The councillor explained that the town hall is evaluating the situation and "studying urgent measures for the recovery of our coast".

"The beach in Nueva Andalucía has suffered a significant loss of sand, to which is added the arrival of invasive algae that the storm itself has deposited," he added.

With regard to the area of La Venus, López said that "there is runoff and a significant reduction in its surface area". Likewise, in La Víbora and Las Adelfas "there has been runoff and loss of material with damage to the accesses to the coast". Finally, the councillor said that the storm has also caused damage to the coastal access walkways and the showers, "which had begun to be installed for Easter in the most central locations, and which now affects the preparation of these facilities for the high season".

El Cable and Cabopino

Other beaches most affected by the storm have been El Cable and Cabopino. The Asociación de Espigones Emergidos (emerged breakwaters association) for Marbella publicly denounced the state of the coastline after the rains, especially in these areas. “We already warned the coastal authority that it was not the right time to carry out the sand replenishments, and even less so to transfer sand from El Cable and Cabopino to La Fontanilla. Now all three are destroyed,” said the president of the association, Miguel Lima, adding, "We are running out of beaches.”

“We live off tourism and we need a proper coastline. It’s simply about building some breakwaters that we’ve been trying to get for more than ten years, and they just ignore us,” said Miguel Mitroti, a member of the association.

For its part, the government sub-delegation once again defended the coastal authority and said that "it will not allow the rigour and experience of public employees to be called into question without technical or professional knowledge," adding that "these are clearly political issues".