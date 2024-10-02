Major refurbishment work on Marbella's promenade commences

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 07:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Work has begun to repair more than 2,300 metres of railings on Marbella's promenade and the improvement of 24 accesses to the town's beaches. This was announced on Monday 30 September by the councillor for public work and beaches, Diego López, who reported that the work, which has started in La Bajadilla and will extend to the area of the Hotel Meliá Don Pepe, "have a budget of 900,000 euros co-financed 50 percent between the town hall and the Junta de Andalucía, and are part of the tourism plan for large towns and cities".

This is the second phase of work that started about a year ago, in which much greater protection was installed than previously existed with a new material, as the old railings were replaced by new ones made of galvanised steel with zinc baths that guarantee their durability for more years as they are prepared to better withstand the effects of humidity and sea salt.

Similarly, the councillor explained that this action "is being carried out at this time of year, when there are fewer people on holiday, to try to affect tourism and the public as little as possible".

The work is divided into three sections. The first corresponds to the area between the Puerto Playa restaurant and the Ochoa Hospital, which is 405 metres long. The second runs between the ramp next to the aforementioned hospital complex and Avenida Arias Maldonado on the corner with the Da Bruno restaurant, which is 647 metres long, and the third, more than 486 metres long, from this enclave to the Meliá Don Pepe hotel.

"The work was necessary because in many cases we have railings that are more than 40 years old, which have to be removed because they are very deteriorated," said López, who added that 24 accesses to the beaches themselves are also going to be improved with the installation of railings and the repair of the damaged marble in these areas.

"We are going to replace some of the existing wrought iron benches with others made of rough brick and we are also going to change an important part of the fountains that served the promenade as part of this second phase, which will be completed by the end of this year", the councillor announced.

Large towns and cities

Two years ago the town hall and the Junta sealed an agreement for the implementation of the 'Plan Turístico de Grandes Ciudades de Andalucía' (large towns and cities in Andalucía tourist plan) with 10 million euros, 50 per cent financed by each public administration in two phases of execution. The first period, which covers the years 2023 and 2024, is coming to an end.