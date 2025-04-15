Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor of Limpieza, Diego López, at the presentation of the vehicles. Josele
Marbella completes renovation of cleansing fleet and adds seven specialised vehicles
Public services

Marbella completes renovation of cleansing fleet and adds seven specialised vehicles

The town hall said that the new units will "guarantee our residents and visitors a more cared-for environment"

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 16:47

Marbella's cleansing department has completed the process of renewing its fleet with the incorporation of seven new specialised vehicles. The action was part of a plan to replace a total 138 units, which began last year. Councillor Diego López said that "the new vehicles include three rear-loading lorries with capacities of 16, 9 and 5 cubic metres" and added that "they have been designed to operate in areas where it is not viable to implement the side-loading system, such as large shopping centres, industrial areas and spaces with reduced access". The councillor stated that "their robustness and efficiency in waste compaction guarantee optimal collection in these more complex environments".

In addition, three ecological boom trucks have been added, each with a capacity of 20 cubic metres and "with integrated cranes that facilitate the handling of underground and above-ground containers, allowing safer and more efficient collection at recycling points and areas that are difficult to access". The councillor also pointed out that "a bivalve vehicle has been added to the fleet for the collection of big amounts of waste", enabling the service "to respond quickly to exceptional situations, such as large-scale events or emergencies". "Marbella continues to move towards a cleaner and more efficient town, guaranteeing our citizens and visitors a more cared-for environment," he stated.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
  2. 2 Holy Week image destroyed by fire on Costa del Sol takes to the streets again
  3. 3 Stoppage-time disaster sends Malaga CF plummeting towards the drop zone
  4. 4 Video: Young driver slapped with eight-month ban and big fine for doing 140 km/h on Malaga fairground
  5. 5 Spanish cancer association unveils new HQ in eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 Braving the elements in a kilt on the Costa to support sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder
  7. 7 Antoñito set to leave Malaga CF after signing long-term deal with Newcastle United
  8. 8 Cristina Bucsa and Jessica Bouzas fire Spain into Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals
  9. 9 Nine-man Antequera CF back in title race with heroic away win
  10. 10 Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella completes renovation of cleansing fleet and adds seven specialised vehicles