Marbella completes renovation of cleansing fleet and adds seven specialised vehicles

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 16:47

Marbella's cleansing department has completed the process of renewing its fleet with the incorporation of seven new specialised vehicles. The action was part of a plan to replace a total 138 units, which began last year. Councillor Diego López said that "the new vehicles include three rear-loading lorries with capacities of 16, 9 and 5 cubic metres" and added that "they have been designed to operate in areas where it is not viable to implement the side-loading system, such as large shopping centres, industrial areas and spaces with reduced access". The councillor stated that "their robustness and efficiency in waste compaction guarantee optimal collection in these more complex environments".

In addition, three ecological boom trucks have been added, each with a capacity of 20 cubic metres and "with integrated cranes that facilitate the handling of underground and above-ground containers, allowing safer and more efficient collection at recycling points and areas that are difficult to access". The councillor also pointed out that "a bivalve vehicle has been added to the fleet for the collection of big amounts of waste", enabling the service "to respond quickly to exceptional situations, such as large-scale events or emergencies". "Marbella continues to move towards a cleaner and more efficient town, guaranteeing our citizens and visitors a more cared-for environment," he stated.