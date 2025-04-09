Why is a Marbella care home for the elderly still under construction and without an opening date?

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 16:15 Compartir

The care home for the elderly in the Trapiche del Prado area in Marbella is still under construction, with little development and no opening date on the horizon. The project should have finished in the last quarter of 2024, but as of April 2025 parts of it are still in the structural stage, indicating a considerable delay in the execution deadline.

The project concerns the inauguration of the first public care home in Marbella. It has been granted a 10-million-euro investment from the town hall. However, an agreement between the municipal authorities and the regional government has not been established yet, which would set the number of places subsidised by the Junta.

Care home features

Once finished, the residence will consist of two separate buildings with a total surface area of 4,400 metres and a capacity for almost a hundred users. In addition to this, there is the possibility of expansion with a third building, which would allow for an increase in the number of places.

The building located to the west will house, among other rooms, the reception and visitor waiting area, the management and administration offices, the kitchen and dining room, laundry space, toilets and staff changing rooms. There will also be common areas and toilets for public use, a living room and a visitors' room, as well as specialised care areas and an infirmary, plus a control post, storage rooms and waste treatment and disposal areas.

The building located to the north of the plot consists of three floors above ground and a basement on a surface area of 2,270 square metres. The design of the project intends to create a sense of homeliness for the residents.