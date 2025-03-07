Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aerial image of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol in Marbella. SUR
Costa del Sol Hospital starts to use new building for admin and outpatients services
Health

Costa del Sol Hospital starts to use new building for admin and outpatients services

The rest of the healthcare services will continue to be provided in the old part of the Marbella hospital and access to them will still be through the entrance next to the public cafeteria and the emergency department

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 7 March 2025, 19:27

The new building of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol in Marbella opened on Tuesday 4 March. The extension is now being used for some administration and outpatients services, including the rehabilitation gymnasium, the oncohaematology day hospital and the pharmacy.

Access to these facilities will be through the entrance of the new building.

The rest of the healthcare activity will continue to be carried out in the old building, accessible through the entrance next to the public cafeteria and the emergency department.

Service transfers

Further transfers of services to the new building will be carried out during this month, including the operating theatres and day surgery.

The last phase of the expansion project, involving the remodelling of various units, will start once these areas have been cleared.

