Costa del Sol Hospital starts to use new building for admin and outpatients services

The new building of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol in Marbella opened on Tuesday 4 March. The extension is now being used for some administration and outpatients services, including the rehabilitation gymnasium, the oncohaematology day hospital and the pharmacy.

Access to these facilities will be through the entrance of the new building.

The rest of the healthcare activity will continue to be carried out in the old building, accessible through the entrance next to the public cafeteria and the emergency department.

Service transfers

Further transfers of services to the new building will be carried out during this month, including the operating theatres and day surgery.

The last phase of the expansion project, involving the remodelling of various units, will start once these areas have been cleared.