The five most expensive homes for sale in Spain are all on the Costa del Sol

The five most expensive houses currently for sale in Spain are all located on the Costa del Sol, according to a list compiled by the Spanish property website Idealista, which places in first place a mansion in Las Lomas, in Marbella, which is on the market for a cool 35 million euros and has 8,800 square metres of land.

In second place is a villa in Marbella, which sits in 4,700-square-metres of land in the Cascada de Camojan residential area and is valued at 29.5 million euros. In third place comes a mansion on Marbella's Golden Mile, costing 29 million euros and boasting six bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym and a games room.

Next on the list is Palacio de la Paz and the Mansion, both in Marbella and available for 28 million euros. Sixth place also goes to a property located also located in Marbella, which is on the market for 25 million euros.

The seventh and eighth most expensive homes on the Spanish market are located in the Balearic Islands and are on the market at 24.9 and 24 million euros, respectively. The properties in ninth and tenth place are bot located in Benahavís and are valued at 23 million and 20 million respectively.

Andalucía, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Catalonia and the Canary Islands are home to the most expensive properties, according Idealista. In contrast, Castilla y León, La Rioja and Navarra have the cheapest of the most expensive houses in Spain, with prices ranging between three million and 3.6 million. In Catalonia, the most expensive property is on the market at 19 million euros and is located in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, while in Madrid, the most expensive house can be purchased for 19.5 million euros.