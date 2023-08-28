Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The villa in Cascada de Camojan is the second-most expensive listing on the site- Idealista
The five most expensive homes for sale in Spain are all on the Costa del Sol
Property

The five most expensive homes for sale in Spain are all on the Costa del Sol

Of the top ten list, eight are located in Marbella and Benahavís, according to Spanish property portal Idealista

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 28 August 2023, 16:58

Compartir

The five most expensive houses currently for sale in Spain are all located on the Costa del Sol, according to a list compiled by the Spanish property website Idealista, which places in first place a mansion in Las Lomas, in Marbella, which is on the market for a cool 35 million euros and has 8,800 square metres of land.

The Mansion in Las Lomas is the most expensive property on Idealista. Idealista

In second place is a villa in Marbella, which sits in 4,700-square-metres of land in the Cascada de Camojan residential area and is valued at 29.5 million euros. In third place comes a mansion on Marbella's Golden Mile, costing 29 million euros and boasting six bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym and a games room.

A mansion on the Golden Mile, the third most expensive; Palacio de la Paz, in fourth place and Mansión on the Golden Mile in fifth place
Imagen principal - A mansion on the Golden Mile, the third most expensive; Palacio de la Paz, in fourth place and Mansión on the Golden Mile in fifth place
Imagen secundaria 1 - A mansion on the Golden Mile, the third most expensive; Palacio de la Paz, in fourth place and Mansión on the Golden Mile in fifth place
Imagen secundaria 2 - A mansion on the Golden Mile, the third most expensive; Palacio de la Paz, in fourth place and Mansión on the Golden Mile in fifth place

Next on the list is Palacio de la Paz and the Mansion, both in Marbella and available for 28 million euros. Sixth place also goes to a property located also located in Marbella, which is on the market for 25 million euros.

The seventh and eighth most expensive homes on the Spanish market are located in the Balearic Islands and are on the market at 24.9 and 24 million euros, respectively. The properties in ninth and tenth place are bot located in Benahavís and are valued at 23 million and 20 million respectively.

Andalucía, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Catalonia and the Canary Islands are home to the most expensive properties, according Idealista. In contrast, Castilla y León, La Rioja and Navarra have the cheapest of the most expensive houses in Spain, with prices ranging between three million and 3.6 million. In Catalonia, the most expensive property is on the market at 19 million euros and is located in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, while in Madrid, the most expensive house can be purchased for 19.5 million euros.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's top-ranked female tennis player withdraws from US Open and pulls plug on 2023 season
  2. 2 Search widens for two young men missing after going out paddle surfing off Costa del Sol beach
  3. 3 Update: Air traffic control problem that is hitting flights at all UK airports is 'identified and remedied'
  4. 4 Malaga CF kick off season in lower division following relegation with a 2-1 defeat
  5. 5 British man who allegedly ran over fellow countryman following dispute with neighbour in Axarquía village faces prison sentence
  6. 6 Marbella town hall to finally remove and scrap sail boat stranded on San Pedro beach for several weeks
  7. 7 More than 400 migrants rescued in boats off Spain's Canary Islands
  8. 8 Founder of pioneering Benalmádena newspaper recognised on its 30th anniversary
  9. 9 Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts
  10. 10 Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich is firm favourite to win his first round match at US Open

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad