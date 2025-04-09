Environmental authorisation for Marbella port extension given green light

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 15:48 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía has given the go-ahead to the environmental authorisation for the project to extend La Bajadilla port in Marbella. This step is essential for the development of the project as it contains the environmental requirements that the developer must comply with for the execution and implementation of the project.

The company in charge of carrying out this expansion is UTE Marina Internacional, which although it lost the public tender in 2011 when Sheikh Al-Thani won it, it was awarded the contract years later following the controversy around the former president of Málaga FC.

"This work will mean a great transformation, not only of a central area like La Bajadilla, but also of a nautical offer that is increasingly in demand," said mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz. She added that "there are still procedures to be completed" and that the regional government will be responsible for definitively awarding the contract.

La Bajadilla port will have capacity for more than 1,200 vessels including cruise ships, mega yachts and tall and medium-sized boats thanks to its circular design. Among the main changes made to the original proposal is that there will not be a hotel as it would be considered incompatible with the coastal Law.

Other ports

La Bajadilla port is not the only one with an extension and remodelling project. Although it is in an early stage, technical teams are already working on a proposal with the backing of a specialised consultancy firm for the improvement of the Virgen del Carmen port. "It is going to be a major project which will transform the nautical area, the dry dock area, the commercial and leisure areas and communication, and which will be committed to sustainability," explained Muñoz at a recent presentation of the initiative.

The port expansion will include the reorganisation of the existing 350 moorings to provide berths for longer vessels, the relocation of the harbourmaster's building and the fuel tanks, improvements to the sewage and drainage network, as well as the installation of photovoltaic panels and small desalination plants to improve energy efficiency.