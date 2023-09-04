EU earmarks 86 million for extension and improvement of Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A total of 86 million euros of EU money will go towards extending and improving facilities at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

The cash, which will come from the European Commission's European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) will help expand the health facility from 100,000 to 160,000 square metres and finance the construction of a new building, the revitalisation of existing hospital facilities and acquisition of new medical equipment.

"This important investment will improve healthcare and the well-being of the people of Marbella and the province of Malaga in general," European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said. "The modernised and expanded hospital will adequately meet the growing demand for healthcare and foster a culture of improved health outcomes," she added."

The number of beds will be increased but will remain "low" compared to other facilities throughout Andalucía - to meet the health needs of a population of 426,000 inhabitants covering nine municipalities. Outpatient care will also be expanded to ease the burden on primary care in the region.

The Costa del Sol hospital, opened in December 1993, has progressively expanded its services over the years. The latest renovation and upgrading of the hospital started in 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.