The implementation of artificial intelligence will help to speed up procedures at the town hall. Josele
Marbella looking to use AI to speed up bureaucracy
The town hall will first carry out a digital audit to find out what the state of its exisiting technology is and how to adapt to the new system

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 24 February 2025, 16:40

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising markets and is being implemented in public administrations and institutions. Marbella town hall is no exception and it is planning to launch a digital audit to study the current situation of its facilities and look at ways to develop this technology at a local level.

"The first thing is the audit of all the digitalisation tools that the town hall has, both in terms of software and hardware, so that we can standardise all the municipal processes. Our first objective is to start implementing artificial intelligence in municipal processes," said the councillor for innovation and new technologies, Enrique Rodríguez.

The implementation of AI at the town hall could help to speed up procedures, as it would be this technology that would directly act as the first filter for staff. The idea is that with AI "it will be possible, for example, to know if the person has submitted all the documents required or to obtain some kind of municipal authorisation," explained the councillor, adding, "there is a part that will always need town hall staff, it will require administrative and technical staff, but there is a first filter that facilitates and speeds up the work."

Review of documents

Artificial intelligence can be very effective for citizens when it comes to reviewing documents and making queries, the town hall has said. "In the case of social benefits AI could automatically check whether they have debts with the treasury, social security or other administrations without anyone having to write or communicate to receive this information," Rodríguez pointed out.

