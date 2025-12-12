Cáritas Christmas bazaar in Marbella opens its doors with the aim of beating the 250,000 euros raised in 2024

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 12 December 2025, 17:08 Share

The Adolfo Suárez conference centre in Marbella is currently hosting the traditional Cáritas Christmas bazaar. Now in its 20th year, the event began on Thursday and continues until Sunday 14 December. Organised by the local branch of Cáritas, in collaboration with the town hall, the event will allocate all the proceeds to direct aid programmes for vulnerable families, social kitchens, job placement and emergency care.

With uninterrupted opening hours from midday to 9pm and an entrance fee of two euros, the initiative offers more than 100 stalls selling Christmas items, fashion and accessories, decoration, books, crafts, furniture and traditional products. There is also a restaurant area, and, for the first time, this year there is an ice skating rink.

"This is not just a Christmas event, but a true act of solidarity from an organisation that works 365 days a year to help those who need it most"

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the charity, and the deputy mayor, María Francisca Caracuel, who praised the work Caritas carries out throughout the year. "This is not just a Christmas event, but a true act of solidarity from an organisation that works 365 days a year looking after those who need it most." Caracuel went on to say that "it is essential to exceed the 250,000 euros raised in the previous edition". She also thanked "the commitment of the hundreds of volunteers and collaborating companies that make this initiative a reality, turning the Palacio de Congresos into a real Christmas beacon".

For his part, the president of the bazaar, Antonio Belón, thanked "all the people and entities that make this event possible".

Over the coming days, parallel activities will be held, such as children's workshops, concerts, choral performances, book presentations and various tournaments. There will also be a tasting of a ten-metre roscón de Reyes cake.