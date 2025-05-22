Marbella to host artisan cheese and dairy products fair this weekend

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 22 May 2025, 18:54 Compartir

Marbella town hall has announced that the 'QuesArte Marbella' artisan cheese and dairy products fair will be held in Avenida del Mar from Friday 23 until Sunday 25 May. The event, organised by the council in collaboration with the non-profit association Aquesart, is free and will feature a range of exhibitors offering a variety of national products. During this fair, which is organised in different Andalusian capitals, visitors will be able to ask questions directly to the producers on aspects such as the preservation and presentation of the products, among other issues.

The fair, which will be held from 11am to 10pm on Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am until 6pm, will feature artisan cheese producers from different parts of Spain, including 'Quesos y Besos', 'Quesos El Pastor del Torcal' and 'Quesos Don Apolonio', among others. 'Among the products will be the winner of the best cheese in the world 2022, and others nominated in national competitions, as well as silver and bronze cheeses from the recent competition in the Spanish sector. At this event, visitors will be able to purchase tickets from the organisers to taste eight cheese tapas for seven euros, as well as buying the products directly from the exhibitors.