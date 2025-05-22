Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Avenida del Mar will be the setting for the 'QuesArte Marbella' artisan cheese and dairy products fair. Josele
Marbella to host artisan cheese and dairy products fair this weekend
Food and drink

Marbella to host artisan cheese and dairy products fair this weekend

QuesArte Marbella will feature a large group of exhibitors with a wide range of national products

María Albarral

Marbella

Thursday, 22 May 2025, 18:54

Marbella town hall has announced that the 'QuesArte Marbella' artisan cheese and dairy products fair will be held in Avenida del Mar from Friday 23 until Sunday 25 May. The event, organised by the council in collaboration with the non-profit association Aquesart, is free and will feature a range of exhibitors offering a variety of national products. During this fair, which is organised in different Andalusian capitals, visitors will be able to ask questions directly to the producers on aspects such as the preservation and presentation of the products, among other issues.

The fair, which will be held from 11am to 10pm on Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am until 6pm, will feature artisan cheese producers from different parts of Spain, including 'Quesos y Besos', 'Quesos El Pastor del Torcal' and 'Quesos Don Apolonio', among others. 'Among the products will be the winner of the best cheese in the world 2022, and others nominated in national competitions, as well as silver and bronze cheeses from the recent competition in the Spanish sector. At this event, visitors will be able to purchase tickets from the organisers to taste eight cheese tapas for seven euros, as well as buying the products directly from the exhibitors.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  3. 3 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  4. 4 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  6. 6 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  7. 7 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  8. 8 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  9. 9 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  10. 10 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella to host artisan cheese and dairy products fair this weekend