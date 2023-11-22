Tennis star Novak Djokovic reveals what enticed him to buy a mansion in Marbella

Novak Djokovic arrived back at the Costa del Sol airport this week, on his way to compete in the 2023 Davis Cup tennis tournament being played in Malaga.

World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic caused a stir at Malaga Airport the moment he touched down as the Serbian flew in to help his country lift the trophy at this year’s Davis Cup tennis tournament currently being played in the city.

He landed on Monday 20 November, less than 24 hours after his victory at the Nitto ATP World Championships in Italy. But it’s far from his first time on Andalusian soil. The 24-time grand slam champion frequently retreats to his mansion in Marbella on the Costa del Sol to escape the pressures of tour life. He often trains at the Puente Romano tennis club, and earlier this year was spotted in Malaga city just days after winning his tenth Grand Slam in Australia where the 36-year-old took photos with fans at the Inacua Racket Centre.

Ahead of Serbia’s opening tie against Great Britain on Thursday 23 November, Djokovic opened up about what enticed him to live on the Costa del Sol.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world,” he told SUR in English during a press conference at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena today. “I love the fact you have sun all-year-round which for a tennis player doesn't get much better than that in terms of weather in Europe. For tennis players coming here in different seasons of the year you can always play outdoors which is important because you have the first tournaments of the season starting in the summertime in the open air in Australia.”

Djokovic also said he enjoys a “different energy” the Costa del Sol brings that he can't get anywhere else in the country. “It’s great food, the people are very nice - it’s a different energy and vibe from the rest of Spain like Madrid or somewhere else,” he added. “Africa is right there and the Atlantic Ocean is also very close by, so there are a lot of things culturally and lifestyle wise that Andalucía offers.”

Djokovic will spearhead the Serbian team against Great Britain tomorrow, with the winning nation to progress through to the semi-finals and play the winner of Italy and Netherlands.