Ten thousand opportunities up for grabs at Marbella jobs fair

The event, which is now in its fifth year, is taking place on Wednesday 15 March with an additional training day on Friday 17 March

Marbella’s Adolfo Suárez exhibition and conference centre is hosting the town’s fifth employment fair this Wednesday 15 March from 9am to 6pm. The town hall has also announced that in addition to Wednesday’s main event, a training day is being held at the same venue on Friday 17 March from 9am to 6pm. Attendance is free for both days.

According to organisers 10,000 jobs will be advertised, including 2,000 with private companies and 8,000 positions in the Spanish armed forces. Among the companies taking part are the Mosh Group with 100 vacancies, the Villapadierna hotel with 85 jobs, the Trocadero Group with 50 and the Westin La Quinta with 20, among others.

Marbella Arena will also be there and has recently announced a selection process for the 2023 season when 300 jobs will be offered to cover the May to October summer season. All vacancies are already online for anyone unable to attend the event in person.

Club Med will also be at the recruitment fair and has opened its recruitment process for the spring-summer season. The company is looking to fill 1,430 worldwide and 250 in southern Europe.

The service sector continues to the biggest employer, although the technology sector has seen a big increase in recruitment in recent years. As such Friday's training programme includes talks such as 'New employment opportunities in the digital sector: development, cybersecurity, data analysis and e-sports' and 'How to start in the world of programming, whatever speciality area’.