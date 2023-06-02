TEDX talk comes to Marbella to inspire entrepreneurs and those aspiring to launch a start-up

Sections
Friday, 2 June 2023, 13:52
A group of thinkers, innovators, and change-makers are coming to Marbella to inspire people about entrepreneurship and how to launch a start-up.
TEDX Marbella will host the English-language-only event at the Andalucía Lab on 9 June at 5pm, or people can watch via live stream at, The Pool Marbella.
Nine distinguished speakers will host a series of speeches in which they’ll share their own personal journeys, as well as provide tips on how best to enter the entrepreneurial world.
“Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur, a budding startup enthusiast, or simply an individual passionate about ideas, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect and engage with like-minded individuals,” TEDX said.
Early bird tickets are now available on the official TEDx Marbella website; tedxmarbella.com.
