Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Aerial view of the Almazara Forest project. SUR
Taylor Wimpey Spain announces 25 apartments with a &#039;rustic aesthetic&#039; on road from Marbella to Istán
Property

Taylor Wimpey Spain announces 25 apartments with a 'rustic aesthetic' on road from Marbella to Istán

The Almazara Forest development is part of a larger 30-million-euro project by the British developer, one of the longest established on the Costa del Sol

David Lerma

Marbella

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 12:25

Compartir

"The year 2024 is also looking positive for the sector, despite a context of geopolitical uncertainty and rising interest rates," Marc Pritchard, sales and marketing director of Taylor Wimpey Spain, has said. According to the executive, the country and the Costa del Sol continues to be an attractive destination in many areas: tourism, quality real estate, events and trade fairs, gastronomy and it also as an ideal place for teleworking.

Pritchard made the announcement during a presentation of the seven projects planned for this year on the Costa del Sol and who plans to deliver 1,000 homes throughout Spain until 2025. These include Almazara Forest, located between Istan and Marbella, in which an investment of 9 million euros has been announced as part of a larger plan: Almazara Hills and Almazara Views. Altogether the investment will be 30 million euros.

The British developer, one of the longest operating on the Malaga coast, has incorporated the notable reduction in the seasonal nature of tourism on the Costa del Sol into its commercial strategy . As revealed by the latest CIS survey on hotel occupancy in March, with 221,000 overnight stays and a 68 percent occupancy rate, Taylor Wimpey estimates "a significant increase in the presence of foreign buyers", many of them digital nomads.

Located between Istan and Marbella, Almazara Forest will consist of 24 two- and three-bedroom apartments, designed under the 'open plan' concept but with a "rustic aesthetic that tries to harmonise with the surroundings". In the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, at the foot of La Concha mountain and just a few minutes from Nueva Andalucía, Almazara Forest, the buildings will have energy certificate A and feature large landscaped terraces, a community swimming pool, gardens with native plants, garage and storage room. The flats are expected to be ready in February 2026, with prices starting from 360,000 euros, excluding IVA (Spain's sales tax).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  2. 2 Who was Ibn al-Baytar and why is he so important for Benalmádena?
  3. 3 Thousands paint Torremolinos orange for Dutch king's day
  4. 4 Fuengirola's official language school introduces new Spanish for foreigners course
  5. 5 This is where you can find English literature at Malaga's massive book fair
  6. 6 New bus contract goes out to tender in Costa del Sol town with major plans for improved services
  7. 7 Clean sweep for Costa del Sol town as it picks up prestigious 'golden broom' award for its recycling centres
  8. 8 Malaga province town offers visits to the only working sugar cane honey mill in Europe this weekend
  9. 9 Pedestrianisation of Marbella neighbourhoods will make 'day-to-day life easier'
  10. 10 Pedro Sánchez to stay as Spain's PM after five-day reflection period

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad