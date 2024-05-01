Taylor Wimpey Spain announces 25 apartments with a 'rustic aesthetic' on road from Marbella to Istán

David Lerma Marbella Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 12:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

"The year 2024 is also looking positive for the sector, despite a context of geopolitical uncertainty and rising interest rates," Marc Pritchard, sales and marketing director of Taylor Wimpey Spain, has said. According to the executive, the country and the Costa del Sol continues to be an attractive destination in many areas: tourism, quality real estate, events and trade fairs, gastronomy and it also as an ideal place for teleworking.

Pritchard made the announcement during a presentation of the seven projects planned for this year on the Costa del Sol and who plans to deliver 1,000 homes throughout Spain until 2025. These include Almazara Forest, located between Istan and Marbella, in which an investment of 9 million euros has been announced as part of a larger plan: Almazara Hills and Almazara Views. Altogether the investment will be 30 million euros.

The British developer, one of the longest operating on the Malaga coast, has incorporated the notable reduction in the seasonal nature of tourism on the Costa del Sol into its commercial strategy . As revealed by the latest CIS survey on hotel occupancy in March, with 221,000 overnight stays and a 68 percent occupancy rate, Taylor Wimpey estimates "a significant increase in the presence of foreign buyers", many of them digital nomads.

Located between Istan and Marbella, Almazara Forest will consist of 24 two- and three-bedroom apartments, designed under the 'open plan' concept but with a "rustic aesthetic that tries to harmonise with the surroundings". In the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, at the foot of La Concha mountain and just a few minutes from Nueva Andalucía, Almazara Forest, the buildings will have energy certificate A and feature large landscaped terraces, a community swimming pool, gardens with native plants, garage and storage room. The flats are expected to be ready in February 2026, with prices starting from 360,000 euros, excluding IVA (Spain's sales tax).