Tax office auctions Mijatovic's apartment in Marbella over debt

The luxury apartment owned by former Real Madrid footballer Pedja Mijatovic is to go under the hammer at public auction over his debts to the tax office.

Valued at 613,400 euros, the home was purchased by the Montenegrin and his wife, Aneta Mijatovic, in 2003 with a mortgage of 460,000 euros. But difficulties arose for the footballer in June 2017 when the prosecutor's office reported him for defrauding the tax office of 189,534 euros, after discovering that he had declared this property as his only income in 2011.

Now, on the 25th anniversary of the goal he scored against Juventus in Turin and which gave Real Madrid their seventh European Cup at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Amsterdam, the former player sees his property auctioned to pay off the debts he has been carrying for years.

The 132-square-metre apartment, in Los Granados de Cabopino, has a 43-square-metre terrace and parking space. The luxury complex is equipped with an indoor and outdoor pool, sports courts and direct access to the beach.

The former Real Madrid star has had problems with the tax office in Spain since 2011. That year he failed to report earnings of 190,000 euros. In 2013, this figure increased by nearly 218,000 euros and, the following year, it rose to 195,788 euros more. In 2019, Mijatovic admitted before a judge to having fraudulent asset declarations and was fined approximately 250,000 euros in addition to a sentence of 12 months in prison.

Despite the appraisal of the property - 613,400 euros - the auction value is 360,449 euros because there is still 252,950 euros to pay on the mortgage, according to the tax office.