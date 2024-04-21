Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
These are the confirmed acts for this year&#039;s Starlite Marbella as the venue puts 1,000 job vacancies up for grabs
Employment

These are the confirmed acts for this year's Starlite Marbella as the venue puts 1,000 job vacancies up for grabs

Organisers said that 90 per cent of the people hired will be local to the Costa del Sol and interested parties have until 7 May to submit their online applications

Isabel Méndez

Marbella

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 23:02

Compartir

The Starlite Catalana Occidente music festival, which this year celebrates its thirteenth edition in Marbella, has opened the registration process for the selection of staff. The organisation plans to hire a thousand people to fill positions in ticket sales, catering, logistics, security and hospitality.

Those interested in applying for these positions must register online through Infojobs before 7 May. From that day until 9 May, the face-to-face interviews will begin, which will be held at the Adolfo Suárez exhibition and conference centre.

Starlite issued a statement highlighting that it will offer contracts of up to five months, and that 90 per cent of the people hired will be local, as the festival has a repetition rate of 70 per cent among previous employees. "Being part of the organisation of the festival is an extraordinary employment opportunity, especially for workers from the Costa del Sol, which is demonstrated by the fact that they return every year to apply for the selection process," the organisers of the event said.

Concerts 2024

The confirmed lineup for the next Starlite Occident festival already includes Jamie Cullum (14 June), Van Morrison (15 June), Sheryl Crow (21 June), Aitana (22 June, 29 and 30 July ), Vanesa Martín (29 June), Myke Towers (3 July), Emilia (4 July), Camilo (6 and 8 July), Keane (9 July), The Corrs (10 July), Julian Marley & The Uprising (11 July) and Christian Nodal (13 July 13).

Also on the bill will be Take That (14 and 15 July), Carlos Vives (16 July), Gipsy Kings feat. Nicolas Reyes (19 July), Pablo López (20 July and 21 August), Simple Minds (22 July), Tom Jones (23 July), Diana Krall (24 July), Luis Miguel (31 July and 2 and 3 August), Los Secretos (1 August), Antonio José (6 August), Hauser (7 August), Miguel Poveda (8 August), and UB40 ft. Ali Campbell (9 August), Nick Carter (10 August), Taburete (12 August), Plácido Domingo (13 August), La Oreja de Van Gogh (14 August), Paula Mattheus & Marlon (15 August), Abraham Mateo & Nil Moliner (16 August), Sara Baras (17 August), Siempre Así (19 August), Vanesa Martín (20 August), Rels B (22 August), Ana Mena (23 August) and Hombres G (31 August).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water for a year for 1m people pours into reservoirs but drought remains
  2. 2 Benalmádena residents take town hall to court about the racket from town's Club de Raqueta
  3. 3 Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'
  4. 4 'Within kissing distance': Post-Brexit EU agreement 'very, very close' after talks in Brussels last week
  5. 5 This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats' cheese and honey this weekend
  6. 6 Marbella gun crime: investigation, arrests and a plan
  7. 7 Malaga's pet abandonment figures are in line with the rest of Spain, but way higher than the most conscientious EU nations
  8. 8 Spanish royals' official Netherlands visit sees Queen take a seat
  9. 9 The menopause guru helping women in the Axarquía
  10. 10 Registration opens for March for Cudeca 2024 charity walkathon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad