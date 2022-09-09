Starlite Festival attracted 80,000 more fans than 2019

Since 2012 the Starlite Catalan Occidente music festival has been filling the Nagüeles quarry arena in Marbella with music, and this has proved to be a record-breaking year as the event received 362,000 visitors, 80,000 more than in 2019.

The information was laid out in a report on the socio-economic impact of Starlite drawn up by the PwC consultancy firm. Ignacio Maluquer, the Starlite Group's executive president, explained that the results were excellent in a year which had been complicated because so many other events had also been organised. He also pointed out that nearly half of those attending the Starlite concerts (48.3%) were foreigners, with an average age of 39. The report shows that they spent over 600 euros a day in the area, slightly above the average amount spent by Spaniards, which was 527 euros.

When all the information is taken into account, PwC calculated that this year's Starlite festival has contributed 315.5 million euros to Spain's GDP. Since the first festival, ten years ago, it has generated 1.44 billion euros in total and more than 1.7 million people of 95 different nationalities have attended the concerts and other events.