Several members of the National Police, during the inspection at the premises. Josele
Spectacular police raid, by land and air, surprises beach club partygoers on the Costa del Sol
A dozen police vans and a helicopter were involved in the raid at Ocean Club Marbella on Saturday; at least one person was arrested

Irene Quirante

Monday, 27 May 2024, 18:00

A dozen police vans and a helicopter were involved in a raid carried out by the National Police last Saturday afternoon, 25 May, at a party at a Marbella beach club. At least one person was arrested, SUR has learned, in the event that took place at Ocean Club in the Nueva Andalucía area.

Numerous uniformed officers, wearing helmets, and others identified only by a police vest, got out of the vehicles that stopped outside the premises located in Avenida de Lola Flores.

The officers entered the premises and, to the surprise of those enjoying the party, reported that a routine check was to be carried out and that there was nothing to worry about. They reportedly were in the club for about two hours.

The heavy security operation was a surprise not only for the people in the club enjoying a drink and music, but also the residents of Nueva Andalucía, as the National Police helicopter was also involved in the operation.

According to sources, the raid resulted in at least one arrest, although the reasons have not been disclosed. Police sources have clarified that it was a routine action within the framework of what the police have called the 'Marbella Plan', which is leading to controls and inspections at various venues on the Costa del Sol.

The plan was launched in April with a dual purpose: to combat both organised crime and common delinquency. For this purpose, reinforcements have been brought in for the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) and the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) sent from different police stations in eastern Andalucía, as well as police dog units and aerial resources, to strengthen security in the area.

