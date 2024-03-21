Specsavers in Spain shines a light on eye health as World Optometry Day is celebrated

SUR in English Malaga Thursday, 21 March 2024, 18:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

Specsavers Ópticas in Spain is joining a special campaign to honour optometrists across the globe and their contributions to eye health for World Optometry Day on Saturday 23 March.

The optical retail chain in will join the World Council of Optometry’s (WCO) targeted campaign to help raise awareness about eye health in the country and internationally.

Carlos Partal, who graduated in optics and optometry and studied a master's in clinical optometry, has worked at Specsavers Ópticas in Marbella for 12 years. He said: "optometry is a great profession as we're able to help our customers in many different ways". "Every day we help people by providing comprehensive eye tests, diagnosing eye conditions, prescribing glasses or contact lenses, and offering advice on maintaining eye health," Partal added.

The optometrist said he regularly sees cases of high ocular pressure, which can lead to glaucoma if not treated promptly. "During an eye test we're also able to detect signs of other conditions, such as retinal detachments or aged-related macular degeneration, where timely intervention makes a big difference in the outcome," Partal said. Once an issue has been identified, the clinic refers patients to ophthalmologist for diagnosis and immediate treatment.

Regular eye examinations

"On World Optometry Day I recommend regular eye examinations, protecting your eyes from the sun by wearing sunglasses which offer high UV protection and following a healthy lifestyle," Partal said. He recommended eating a balanced diet, avoiding smoking and undertaking regular exercise as the best ways to maintain good eye health.

Carlos Partal SUR

"It’s also very important to keep diabetes under control, because if you have diabetes, you are at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, a condition which can result in irreversible vision loss," Partal said. "To avoid problems with sight, it is important that blood sugar level, blood pressure and cholesterol levels are controlled," he added.

As part of his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Partal said he loves playing sport, particularly water sports. He is also committed to helping charities, supporting the Josep Carreras foundation which undertakes research into curing leukaemia and helping Specsavers Ópticas hit their target to raise 5,000 euros for DiabetesCERO in 2024.

Partal is currently training to run the Estepona Half Marathon on the 5 May to raise money for DiabetesCERO which funds research into curing Type 1 diabetes. He’ll be running over 21km, from Cancelada all the way along the Estepona seafront promenade, ending at the Estepona athletics stadium. He’s set a target to raise 500 euros - donations can be made at Specsavers Ópticas in Marbella, on Avenida Ricardo Soriano 12, Local 5A, 29601, or via GoFundMe.

Comprehensive eye tests are free at Specsavers Ópticas and include checks using the latest technology. For more information or to book an appointment visit www.specsavers.es