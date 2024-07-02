Specsavers Ópticas launches summer photo competition for kids

SUR in English Malaga Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 13:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Specsavers Ópticas optical chain in Spain is looking for budding photographers aged between six and 17 years old to capture the best image of their summer holidays this year.

The company wants youngsters to grab their cameras and take an image which encapsulates the fun of the holiday season and enter it into their summer photography competition.

The best photo in the junior and senior categories will win a 50-euro Amazon voucher and a pair of sunglasses, with their winning image posted on social media and in the press. Images can be entered via social media and email between 1 July and 1 September.

Nerea Galdos-Little from Specsavers Ópticas Marbella said: “We want to encourage youngsters to get out and about and hone their photography skills this summer. Studies show that getting outside when we’re young and enjoying time in the sunshine can protect against myopia, as well as being good for physical and mental health, so we want to encourage less screen time and more summer fun in the sun".

Photographs can be submitted on social media by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook and @specsaversspain on Instagram, sending photos via Messenger or via email to spain.marketing@specsavers.com.

A jury of three will judge the entries and shortlist the top five junior and senior entries. Shortlisted entries will then be posted on social media and the image with the most likes and comments in each age category will be declared the winners.

Sparking creativity

One of the judges is Carrie Frais, director of the website MumAbroad, an online platform providing up-to-date information for English-speaking parents living in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany. She said she's delighted to be involved in the competition.

"Encouraging kids to take photos during the summer holidays not only sparks their creativity but also helps them capture and cherish memories. Photography allows them to see the world from different perspectives, develop storytelling skills, and build a visual journal of their adventures, creating lasting keepsakes of their childhood," she added.

The competition is open to youngsters resident in the provinces of Alicante and Malaga and the island of Mallorca, and they must be aged between six and 17. The competition closes on Sunday 1 September. Terms and conditions apply, which can be found online at www.specsavers.es/sorteo