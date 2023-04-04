Sixteen new cameras being installed to monitor Marbella beaches The devices are being installed on La Venus, La Bajadilla, Puerto Banús and San Pedro Alcántara beaches to collect information on how busy they are, water quality and solar radiation, which will be available on a mobile phone app

Cameras are being installed on four beaches in Marbells which will collect data including occupancy, water quality and UV rays from the sun, among other indicators of interest.

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the work being carried out in La Venus where she said that "Marbella will be the first town in Andalucía to have an innovative tool that will improve safety and services on our coast".

The 16 cameras will be operational this Easter week in La Venus, La Bajadilla and Puerto Banús and before the summer season in San Pedro Alcántara. There will be three in La Venus, two in La Badilla, five in Puerto Banús and six in San Pedro Alcántara.

Muñoz explained that "this is an important initiative from the point of view of environmental sustainability because it provides data on water quality, the solar radiation index and weather forecasts, among other things". All of the information collected will be available to the public via a mobile phone app.

The Idrometeo.es application can be downloaded via a QR code which will be made available on the town hall and Hidralia websites and will be available in different languages.