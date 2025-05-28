Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone

SUR in English Marbella Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 13:04 Compartir

The Fundación Clínica Premium in Marbella will undertake its first international medical cooperation in Sierra Leona - one of the most neglected countries on a global scale in terms of access to healthcare services.

The project, which will take place from 21 to 29 June, aims to carry out urological surgeries, provide general medical care, help train local professionals and establish an agenda of long-term international cooperation.

With this initiative, the foundation reaffirms its commitment to global health and social responsibility, taking the first step towards becoming a benchmark for medical transformation in the context of extreme vulnerability.

During the mission, the team - composed of three urological surgeons, an anesthetist, an emergency specialist, two surgical nurses, and five medical students - will carry out more than 40 urological surgeries (including open prostatectomies, orchidopexies, hydrocele surgeries, and urethral stricture repairs) and attend to over 300 patients in general medical consultations.

In addition, the foundation will present workshops focused on sexual health, prevention of UTIs and early detection of prostate cancer. At the same time, it will offer training sessions for local healthcare professionals, mostly related to basic surgery techniques, sterilisation, catheter management and pain control.

Logistics, resources and on-site collaboration

To ensure the mission's success, the foundation will travel to Sierra Leone equipped with portable surgical equipment, medical supplies, medicines and logistical resources from Spain, along with funding to cover basic local needs such as electricity, sterile water and sustenance.

NGO Caritas Freetown will be responsible for facilitating local coordination, accommodation, translation and connections with Christ The King Children’s Hospital in Kissi Town - the center where the medical work will take place.

This initial humanitarian effort is conceived as a high-impact health, educational, and human intervention. The possibility of treating conditions that would otherwise remain unattended for years could mark a turning point in the quality of life of the beneficiary patients.

Moreover, it offers a transformative experience for the young professionals involved and strengthens the foundation's ethical and social commitment.

Once the mission is completed, the foundation will prepare a technical report with results and evaluations, with the aim of measuring the impact and the basis for future editions. Fundación Clínica Premium aspires to make this initiative a permanent line of international cooperation, open to new medical specialties and vulnerable regions around the world.

About Sierra Leone

Located in West Africa, bordering Guinea and Liberia, Sierra Leone has, according to 2024 data, a population of approximately 8.65 million people and a population density of 115 inhabitants per square kilometre. The average age is 19.5 years and life expectancy is 60.7 years.

Sierra Leona is one of the poorest countries in the world - it is positioned at 184 (out of 193) in terms of human development. Poverty is exacerbated by unequal wealth distribution: the vast majority of the population relies on subsistence agriculture. Unemployment and illiteracy rates, especially among youth, remain alarmingly high.

The state of inequality in the last few decades has been further worsened due to civil wars and the Ebola outbreaks of 2014 and 2015. These conditions have left deep social scars. Many children and young people have grown up in an environment marked by loss of role models, without clear opportunities or future prospects.

It is in this context that Caritas Freetown - manager of the Christ the King Children's Hospital - works. Situated in one of the most vulnerable points in the country, two hours from the capital, this hospital provides services to several towns - Kiss Town, Hastings, John Thorpy and Wellington - and a total population of 400,000 people.